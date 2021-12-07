Wausau Pilot & Review

The trial for a 57-year-old man charged in connection with a May 2, 2019 incident that began at an Abbotsford hotel and ended when he was shot by an officer has been delayed for medical reasons, according to court records.

Dan Willison, 57, was set to appear at trial this week in Marathon County Circuit Court, where he faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer, fifth offense operating while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, and operating a vehicle with a revoked license.

According to the Department of Criminal Investigation, Colby-Abbotsford Police Officer Kyle Jolin responded May 2, 2019 to the Home Motel in Abbotsford as part of an investigation and made contact with Willison outside – who then fled in a vehicle, striking Jolin.

The officer, who was not injured, fired shots at the vehicle and struck the suspect, officials said.

Officers with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, and Marathon County Sheriff’s Department pursued the vehicle. WIllison eventually stopped on Hwy. 29 and ran before being arrested, officials said.

Life-saving measures were immediately taken and Willison was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

Jolin was cleared of any wrongdoing after a subsequent investigation.

Willison’s three-day trial will now begin Jan. 11.