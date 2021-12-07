STEVENS POINT – As part of #GivingTuesday on Nov. 30, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s UWSP Foundation raised more in one day than on the last five Giving Tuesdays combined.

A total of 175 donors gave more than $35,000 to support student success through scholarships, specific programs or general funds. Gifts ranged from $5 to $10,000.

The campaign offered each donor a symbolic adoption of one of the 286,000 tiles that make up the mural on the Trainer Natural Resources building, facing the Specht Memorial Forum/Sundial. The mural was created by Art Professor Richard Schneider, who used computer technology to place 30 different tile designs across the wall to depict symbols of Wisconsin and the university.

Frank and Kathleen Haeni, 1970 alumni from Crivitz, made the largest donation of $10,000.

“We enjoyed participating in this year’s Giving Tuesday,” Frank Haeni said in a news release. “UWSP has done so much for us in the past. We view our giving as a way of paying that forward to the next generation of Pointers and to show our appreciation for impact the university has made in our lives.”

To make a gift to the UWSP Foundation, go to https://give.uwsp.edu.

