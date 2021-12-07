Wausau Pilot & Review

NewsMatch, the largest grassroots fundraising campaign to support nonprofit news organizations, is underway in newsrooms across the country including Wausau Pilot and Review. The campaign doubles donations to nonprofit newsrooms in nearly every state across the country through Dec. 31.

Each organization is eligible to receive a total of $13,000 in matching funds for small-dollar donations from individuals up to $1,000. NewsMatch is designed to help fuel a surge in giving to local and investigative reporting and strengthen nonprofit newsrooms through training and shared resources.

On Tuesday, Wausau Pilot & Review was selected to receive $20,000 in additional matching funds from NewsMatch for our dedication to serving residents in Wisconsin with local news about issues that impact their lives and support civic engagement. The Loud Hound Partner Fund is awarded to select newsrooms serving residents in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin with local news about issues that impact their lives and support civic engagement.

Loud Hound is a family foundation that is working to support journalism, democracy, and climate justice.

That means we could raise up to $33,000 in matching funds to support our newsroom in 2022, funds that would allow us to hire an additional reporter to cover local communities in our area.

To support Wausau Pilot & Review’s commitment to local news, there are several options. To become a member, visit this link. To make a one-time donation in any amount, visit this link.

Checks can be mailed to Wausau Pilot & Review, 500 N. Third St. Suite 208-8, Wausau WI 54403.

Wausau Pilot & Review is a nonprofit newsroom and all donations are tax-deductible to the extent of the law. We would not exist without reader support, and we are grateful to each and every one of you.