Wausau Pilot & Review

A crash Tuesday night near Wisconsin Dells involving a passenger vehicle and two semi tractor trailers left one man dead and three people injured, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Dec. 7 in the westbound lanes of I-90/94. Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Bret Manke said westbound lanes remained closed for at least eight hours while the scene was cleared and an investigation completed.

The man who died was a 61-year-old Amherst resident, police said, though his name has not yet been released. One of the three people injured in the crash was in critical condition at last report.

Police say the Amherst man was a passenger in a Honda Civic. The 34-year-old Madison man driving the Civic and a 29-year-old Verona woman who was also a passenger in the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

A 51-year-old Connecticut man driving one of the two semis involved in the crash was taken to University Hospital in Madison with critical injuries, Manke said.

The 64-year-old Canada man who was driving the second semi involved in the crash was not injured.

Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. The crash remains under investigation.