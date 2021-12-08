ROTHSCHILD — Caravel Autism Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday,December 6 to celebrate the opening of their new location at 1480 Highway XX.

Caravel recently opened the doors to a new center in Rothschild, designed to meet the unique needs of children who are on the autism spectrum. The center is a colorful, child-friendly place created especially for young people with autism. Caravel previously offered in-home therapy in the Greater Wausau area. With the new clinic’s doors open, parents now have the option of bringing their kids to Caravel to work one-on-one with therapists.

Founded in Wisconsin in 2009 by clinicians who specialize in childhood autism, Caravel has been helping families living with the challenge of an autism diagnosis for more than a decade. Caravel’s newest center at 1480 County Road XX in Rothschild offers diagnostic evaluations, treatment, and family guidance. Clinicians have expertise in creating and leading individualized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment plans that help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

“This new center gives Wausau-area families access to specialists who can help their children improve their communication and social skills through intensive ABA therapy,” said Jessica Kuchenbecker, Regional Director for Caravel in the Green Bay area.

“Research tells us that autism can be reliably diagnosed by the age of two,” said Kuchenbecker. “This new center is a welcoming space where kids on the spectrum can get early, evidence-based treatment that helps them make the greatest gains possible.”

“One in 44 kids in the U.S. has autism,” said Mike Miller, CEO of Caravel. “There’s both a high level of need for specialized services coupled with a shortage of providers in many communities. Caravel is committed to opening more centers to ensure that families have access to therapy that delivers better outcomes and changes lives.”

Caravel is accepting appointments for children ages two to 18. To learn more, visit CaravelAutis