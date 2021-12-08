Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a fun twist on the traditional martini, just in time for the coming winter storm. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Penny’s Snowflake Martini

2 oz. Vanilla Vodka

2 oz. Rumchata Peppermint Bark

2 oz. cream

Peppermint pieces, crushed

To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in crushed peppermint pieces. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of colored candied sugar, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.