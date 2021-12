Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The D.C. Everest boys basketball team lost a nonconference game at Ashwabenon on Tuesday night, 85-57.

D.C. Everest is now 1-4 this season while Ashwaubenon improves to 2-0.

D.C. Everest will host Wausau West for a girls-boys Wisconsin Valley Conference doubleheader on Friday to open its conference schedule. The girls game begins at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Game statistics were not reported.