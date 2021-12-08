Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Kiara Hammond scored 25 points and Braelyn Beiler added 22 as the D.C. Everest girls basketball team slipped past Wausau East 61-58 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday at East High School.

Everest (4-2, 1-0 WVC) led 33-28 at halftime was able to hold off a late flurry by East (2-4, 0-1 WVC) to earn the victory.

Beiler made five of the Evergreens’ seven 3-pointers in the win.

Lily Messman made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, and Hailey Valiska also had 11 points for Wausau East.

D.C. Everest hosts Wausau West for a WVC game Friday at 6 p.m. East will be at home for a nonconference game against New London at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Evergreens 61, Lumberjacks 58

D.C. Everest 33 28 – 61

Wausau East 28 30 – 58

D.C. EVEREST (61): Braelyn Beiler 8 1-5 22, Katie Schulz 1 0-0 3, Kiara Hammond 8 8-8 25, Riley Zuleger 1 1-3 1, Brenna Lehrke 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Stowell 1 2-2 4, Lauryn Wimmer 0 0-2 0, Abby Kislow 1 1-3 3, Ella Pavlovich 0 1-2 1. FG: 20. FT: 14-23. 3-pointers: 7 (Beiler 5, Schulz 1, Hammond 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-2, 1-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (58): Hailey Valiska 3 3-3 11, Claire Coushman 3 3-4 9, Graysen Burger 3 2-4 8, Lily Messman 4 0-0 11, Madisyn Krueger 3 3-4 10, Ayasia Herrick 0 0-0 0, Charlie Place 1 0-0 2, Jess Nardi 3 1-2 7. FG: 20. FT: 12-17. 3-pointers: 6 (Messman 3, Valiska 1, Krueger 1). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Nardi. Record: 2-4, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.