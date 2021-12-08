Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield boys hockey team snapped a mini two-game losing streak with a dominating 7-0 win over Wausau East/Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Tuesday at the Marshfield Ice Arena.

Marshfield is now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the WVC, while East/Merrill drops to 1-4 and 0-1 in the conference.

Noah Peterson and Graydon Anderson each scored twice in the opening period, and Anderson added two more in the second to put Marshfield firmly in front at 6-0. Payton Smith assisted on all six goals, with Peterson adding two assists, and Thomas Cashmer and Sawyer Schindler one each.

Peterson netted the Tigers’ second hat trick with another goal, off an assist from Henry Hoerneman, midway through the third period.

Reed Gieseking had eight saves in goal for Marshfield, which outshot East/Merrill 41-8.

United goalie Jake Furrer made 34 saves.

East/Merrill plays a Wisconsin Valley Conference game at D.C. Everest on Thursday.

Tigers 7, United 0

Wausau East/Merrill 0 0 0 – 0

Marshfield 4 2 1 – 7

First period: 1. M, Noah Peterson (Payton Smith), 5:23; 2. M, Graydon Anderson (Peterson, Smith), 9:03; 3. M, Anderson (Smith, Peterson), 9:17; 4. M, Peterson (Smith), pp., 12:22.

Second period: 5. M, Anderson (Smith, Thomas Cashmer), 0:21; 6. M, Anderson (Smith, Sawyer Schindler), 3:31.

Third period: 7. M, Peterson (Henry Hoerneman), 9:00.

Saves: EM, Jake Furrer 34; M, Reed Gieseking 8.

Records: East/Merrill 1-4, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 4-2, 1-1 WVC.