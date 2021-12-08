By Shereen Siewert

A judge in Oneida County this week ruled there is probable cause to move forward in the case against Christopher Terrell Anderson, the man accused in the fatal shooting of a Rhinelander woman in June.

Anderson faces charges of first degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 25-year-old Hannah Miller, who was found shot to death on June 30. Her body was discovered on River Bend Road in the town of Pelican, east of Rhinelander near Hwy. 8.

Police say Anderson and Miller had a previous relationship and had a child together but were no longer a couple.

Hannah Miller

During a preliminary hearing Monday in Oneida County Circuit Court, Judge Michael Bloom heard testimony from investigators who described the crime scene and their investigation into Miller’s death. Anderson was captured in Carol Stream, Ill. after a months-long manhunt.

Police say Anderson planned to kill Miller and her parents, then abduct their child and flee the area, according to court documents.

A second suspect, a 24-year-old man accused of helping Anderson stalk Miller and plan her murder, is also charged in connection with the crime. Seth A. Wakefield is facing charges or conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and party to a crime of first-degree intentional homicide.

During Monday’s hearing Anderson was bound over for trial. An arraignment is set for Dec. 27.

Anderson faces a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted on the homicide charge.