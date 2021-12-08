Wausau Pilot & Review

Sylvan Hill Winter Recreation Area will open for the season on Dec. 11.

The tubing hill at 1329 Sylvan St., Wausau, offers six runs on two slopes for the 2021-2022 winter season with the biggest drops and longest tubing runs in the state.

All riders must be at least 42? tall to ride a tube. One rider is allowed per tube with no children allowed in another person’s lap.

Tickets are $10 for tubers age 14 and older and $7.50 for children 13 and younger.

Hours are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.