Brandy N. Bargender

A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, fiancé, niece, cousin, and friend; Brandy Nicole Bargender, 29, left the world unexpectedly on December 4th, 2021. Brandy was born to Todd Bargender and Lisa Heisler in Wausau, WI June of 1992. She grew up in Hatley, WI and was a graduate of Mosinee High School. Brandy was in her dream job as an amazing full-time Mother to her beloved baby son, Bowen Zastrow, and was living the happiest years of her life raising Bowen with his father, her soul mate, and soon to be husband, Ethan Zastrow.

Brandy was blessed to grow up and live with a wonderfully close and loving family with beautiful land in the country. She grew up riding 4-wheelers, defying gravity on golf carts and playing Mario Brothers with her brother Cody and cousins, exploring the woods, playing at the family cabin, boating on the gorgeous waters of Wisconsin, taking family trips, and developing her robust sense of humor, love for silliness, animals, and conversation. Brandy loved riding Harley’s with her mother, camping with friends and family and having Christmas at the family cabin. Brandy held every friend she had very close to her heart and loved everyone she knew with all her heart. She’d talk to anyone and make you feel like you knew her forever after 15 minutes with her genuine warmth, authentic attention and infectious energy and smile. Brandy loved to spend a relaxing day on the couch with her fiancé, Ethan, snacking and watching a kid’s movie with Bowen. There was nothing Brandy loved more than being a mother. Brandy was an incredibly devoted and loving Mother to her son Bowen. Many have said they wished they would have taken lessons from her; she simply was a natural who gave 200% with pure joy. The positive, loving impact she was able to make on Bowen in such a short time will last in him forever. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her infectious smile, her loving and compassionate heart, her sense of humor and her beautiful soul.

Preceded in death by: Aunt Nicole “Nicki” Heisler, her best friend Cindy McGee, Great-Grandparent Mark Bargender, Aunt Judy Bargender and her beloved pets: Buck, Claude, Otis & Hemi

Survived by: Grandparents Richard and Gladys Heisler whom Brandy loved to chit chat, shop and spend time with; Father Todd Bargender whom Brandy loved dancing with on the boat, Todd’s partner SueAnn Scheibe, Mother and best friend, Lisa Heisler, whom Brandy rarely went a day not speaking to and shared all of her thoughts, hopes and dreams with; Lisa’s finance Rick Kotecki, her baby boy, Bowen Zastrow, who changed her life and filled her world with love and joy, Ethan Zastrow, her fiancé, soul mate, and love of her life; future in-laws Al and Lisa Zastrow whom Brandy was looking forward to calling Mom and Dad; Cody Bargender, whom she was a wonderful big sister to and friend; Jolene Heisler her Auntie Jo whom she loved dearly; step-Aunt Vicki Layde, step-brother Chandler Kotecki, cousin Nicole Lane, Grandparent Donna Dean, Godparents Alan and Kathy Bargender, Uncle Scott Bargender and wife Lauria, Aunt Sandy and husband Randy Leszczynski, 7 Bargender first cousin: Nicholas, Tracy, Samantha, Jason, Curtis, Katie and Kimberly and her beloved canine friend Milo.

Please join us for visitation Sunday, December 12th at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel from 11:00 am-3:00 pm located at 5712 Memorial Ct., Weston, WI. Funeral service will begin at 3:00pm where friends are encouraged to share their memories of Brandy with her family. Brandy will be buried in a private service for immediate family and close friends at St. Ladislaus Church, 173141 State Highway 153, Hatley, WI December 13th at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Brandy’s name to the Humane Society of Marathon County (715) 845-2810.

Theodore C. Sperduto

Theodore C. Sperduto, 75, passed away on December 3, 2021, doing what he loved. He responded to a friend’s request for help, and they completed their tasks by enjoying lunch together. The family is so grateful to his friend and the Wausau Ambulance and Fire Department for their excellent EMTs’ great effort in caring for him.

Theodore was born in Syracuse, NY to the Rev. Frank and Ruth (Roth) Sperduto on July 25, 1946. His mother wanted to call him Theodore because it meant he was a “gift of God”, and his full name was the English version of his uncle’s Italian name. During his youth he lived in Ithaca, NY, Wichita, KS, and Milwaukee, WI following his father as he was called to minister different churches.

Ted graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee, the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, IA and San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo with a Master of Divinity degree and Dominican College of San Rafael, CA with a California Teaching Certificate. Ted was ordained into the ministry of the Presbyterian Church in 1977 at the First Presbyterian Church in Wausau and served as Assistant Pastor for two years, focusing on Christian Education and youth ministry. He was an active member of the Winnebago Presbytery.

Ted married Mary Bulman in 1968 in Waukon, Iowa. He was a wonderful father to their two sons, Aaron, and Timothy, also a great husband and travel companion for Mary.

His many joys were telling stories to his first and second graders at Farragut Elementary in Vallejo, CA and Hewitt-Texas, Franklin and GD Jones Schools in Wausau, WI. He loved telling jokes, working with puns, and singing in the choirs of First Presbyterian Church in Wausau and the Wausau Lyric Choir. He loved to share his many childhood memories and traveling to visit family and friends across the U.S. and Europe.

After he retired, he became involved with the National Wisdom Organization and locally worked with NAOMI (North Central Area Congregations Organized to Make an Impact) and Treatment Instead of Prison (TIP). People and their well-being were the core of who Ted was. He was a great listener with a wonderful sense of humor.

Ted’s memory will be forever held in the hearts of his wife, Mary and his sons, Aaron (Jody) and Timothy (Leah), grandchildren, Sophia, Eric, Taylor and Emelia, sister-in-laws, Norma Gaertner of Hochenheim, Germany and Shirley Schoffelman of Green Bay, his namesake uncle, Theodore C. Sperduto (Salvatore Cosmo) along with nieces, nephews, and cousins spread around the world.

It is with grateful hearts that Ted was able to continue in fellowship and outreach right up to the end of his physical life.

The celebration of life memorial service for Ted will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant Street, Wausau. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family would like to encourage that masks be worn during the visitation and the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the mission outreach of First Presbyterian Church, NAOMI (c/o First Presbyterian Church), a book to a favorite elementary school library or to a charity of your choice.

Evelyn A. Werth

Evelyn A. Werth passed away peacefully December 5, 2021 in Wausau, Wisc. She was born in March of 1922 in New London, Wisconsin, the daughter of Henry and Hattie (Lasch) Jannusch. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Werth and her brother Dr. Rev. Merton Jannusch of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Survivors include her daughter Linda (John) Nesseth, Colorado and son Greg (Ann) Werth, Wausau; 4 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, many step-grandchildren; sister-in-law Ruth Jannusch, along with several nieces and nephew; other loving relatives and friends.

Evelyn attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Parochial School in Wittenberg, graduated from Wittenberg High School, and attended Wausau Business Institute. She married Willmer “Will” Werth on April 18, 1944, during World War II. Following the War, they lived in Loves Park, Illinois, where their two children were born. After 25 years they separated. She married Vern Thompson of Rothschild, Wisc. and Will married another as well. Upon the death of their spouses, Evelyn and Will saw the Lord mightily work in their lives to bring them back together – AGAIN and they remarried Sept. 21, 1966 (their son and daughter were their attendants).

Evelyn was a very accomplished lady having worked at Employers Mutual Ins. Co. in Wausau; became District Manager for Avon Products (received national awards and numerous other awards); worked at Lincoln Hills School in Irma, Wisc; and later became the Welcome Wagon Rep. in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

Evelyn’s whole life’s passion and talent was music (piano/organ and singing for many years in the Zion Lutheran Church Choir, Wausau). She also enjoyed playing cards, reading, traveling and golf, which she played well into her 80s (her last one with her son). Her favorite memories were the many years the whole family enjoyed going “Up North” to Minocqua every weekend during summer and then later years, the “Family Honeymoons” in Florida. She was a great conversationalist and treasured time together with family and friends.

Private family services are planned for a later date, so the family requests that any memorial gifts be given to Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau, Wisc. or Homme Home Foundation, Wittenberg, Wisc. to support the Wausau Campus. Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.

Carol D. Peterson

Carol D. Peterson, age 86, of Mosinee, WI passed away on Friday December 3rd, 2021, under the care of family members and Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice Services.

Carol was born January 6th, 1935, in Jeanette, PA, the daughter of the late Alexander Moore and Frances (Filocanio) Moore. She graduated with honors from Penn Township School in 1952.

Since a young girl riding on horseback alone throughout the hills of Westmoreland County. Carol was unconventional, headstrong, and well ahead of her time. In high school she led the first all-girl sit-in demonstration for curricular equity and the right to wear pants.

She met the love of her life while he was on leave passing through Jeannette, PA. She married Arthur G. Peterson of Calumet, MI and together they traveled throughout the United States, residing in places along the way such as Zion, Ohio; Seattle, Washington; Portland Oregon; Oakland, California; and finally, a rustic log cabin with no electricity in Bruce Crossing, Michigan. Carol and Art eventually settled into a country estate outside of Mosinee, WI to develop their own self-sustaining organic hobby farm. Arthur G. Peterson preceded her in death on January 8th, 1992, at the age of 56.

Carol volunteered and performed for the Central Wisconsin Children’s Theater as an actress and later a puppeteer. She brought this talent to the schools through the New Kid on the Block program, and often entertained her grandchildren through storytelling. She also performed with Children’s Theatre at the infamous Calumet Opera House in Calumet, Michigan.

In her late years, Carol settled back in Mosinee and took ministry with her church, St James Episcopal Church in Mosinee, WI. Carol was known as a prayer warrior. She lovingly supported other parishioners and her neighbors at the Maplewood Apartments in Mosinee through acts of charity, genuine kindness, and community outreach.

Carol is preceded by her husband, Arthur G. Peterson, daughter Kathy Peterson, Mother Francis (Filocanio) Basara, and stepfather Pete Basara. She is survived by her four children: Denise Mehring (Algonquin, IL), Arthur (Sally) Peterson (Mosinee, WI), Alice (Kenneth) Andraski (Wausau, WI), and Charles Peterson (Shiocton, WI). She has seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Carol’s life will be celebrated at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, December 15 at St. James Episcopal Church, 409 2nd Street Mosinee, WI 54455 with a visitation beginning at 3:00 pm. Amma Amanda will officiate. Carol will be buried with her husband, Arthur Peterson in the summer of 2022 at Lake View Cemetery, in Calumet, MI.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Carol’s name to St James Episcopal Church for a memorial bench to be constructed at the church grounds for special outdoor occasions. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and online condolences for her family at braindardfuneral.com.

Brian E. Burrill

Brian E. Burrill, 53, passed away in Mesa, Arizona on November 27, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born January 11, 1968 in Durand, Wisconsin to Beverly A. Burrill (nee Elliott) and the late William B. Burrill. Shortly after graduating from D.C. Everest Senior High School in Schofield, Wisconsin in 1986, Brian moved to the Phoenix, Arizona area, and lived there for the rest of his life. Like his father before him, music was an integral part of his life. He began at age 7 with piano lessons, and later saxophone in school bands, until he found his true passion in playing guitar while in his early teens. At age 17 he performed alongside his father in a local variety band, playing wedding gigs and other events for a few years. It was through those experiences that he developed a lifelong love of live performance. Brian’s interests and careers over the years were very diverse. He began his life in Phoenix at the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, to learn how to build his own guitars. He then found work as a telephone operator, before attending Bible College and becoming a music minister, traveling abroad on mission trips to Curacao and Thailand, and being an in-home caregiver. Later he attended Arizona State University and taught for 8 years at the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences in Gilbert, Arizona. Following his career there, he found work driving a bread delivery truck, and working for a landscaping company. And of course, he also drew on his keyboard, vocal, and guitar skills while playing in many different bands throughout the years, in multiple genres including rock, pop, country, salsa, jazz, and others. He also worked with several theater organizations as a sound and lighting engineer, and taught music lessons privately. Another passion was for his dogs. He had several rescues over the course of his life, and was especially fond of Dodger, Dax, and Mina. Brian was a complicated and yet earnest person, known and appreciated for his generosity, kindness, wisdom, and encouragement. He also had a firm independent streak, and didn’t like asking others for help, or burdening anyone with his problems. Instead, he aspired to be a ray of sunshine in the lives of those around him. He was extremely dedicated to his family and friends, many times dropping everything to assist others in their times of need. He was well known for his quick wit and humor; he boldly embraced the Burrill tradition of puns, groaners, and one-liners, carving out a legendary reputation all his own in this area.

He is survived by his mother: Beverly, his brother: Brad, Brad’s wife Teresa King, nephew: Gavin Burrill, and niece: Cassidy Burrill, all of La Crosse, Wisconsin, nephew: Julian (Kelsey) Burrill of Wausau, Wisconsin, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, former students, bandmates, colleagues, and friends. His memory will live on in our hearts forever.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, for memorial donations to be made to your local Humane Society.

Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Brainard Funeral Chapel in Weston, Wisconsin, followed immediately by a short memorial service, with Michael Fisher officiating. Reception with meal to follow at Dale’s Weston Lanes.

His family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Jason and Cindy Lopez, of Gilbert, Arizona for their care and support.

Brainard Funeral Home, Everest Chapel, Weston, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.

Joyce E. Lunkos

Joyce E. Lunkos, 82, of Mosinee, WI went to her heavenly home with family by her side on November 27, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

Joyce was born on January 2, 1939 in Wausau, WI to Harold and Mildred (Reinke) Thiel. She attended Trinity Lutheran School and Wausau East High School. She was united in marriage to Henry Polley on November 19, 1955 and later to Ed Lunkos on February 1, 1986. Both preceded her in death.

Joyce was a selfless, devoted, and loving mother who sacrificed much for her family. In addition to caring diligently for her four children, she held many jobs. Throughout her time she worked as a waitress, a housekeeper and a cook as well as a nursing assistant for many years. Her heart of compassion was evident to those she worked with and cared for.

Joyce enjoyed being outdoors in her flower beds, reading, needle work, and Bible study. Spending time with her family brought her the greatest joy. Joyce loved the simple things in life which included her “butter”. Everything was always better with LOTS of butter.

Joyce was a woman of strong faith, and has been an inspiring example for her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of Good News Church in Mosinee, WI for many years. She left a wonderful legacy of love to her family and friends and was able to say “I love you” once more to those she saw during her final days. Her listening ear and weekly telephone calls will be greatly missed.

She is survived by Siblings: Gary (Tracy) Thiel, Sharon (Gene) Bartelt, and Russell Thiel

Children: Kathy (Steve) Burgess of Duluth, MN, Henry “Benny” (Donna) Polley of Madison, WI, Brian Polley of Mosinee, WI, and Lisa (John) Brandenburg of Mosinee, WI. Grandchildren: Lucas (Laura) Burgess, Joshua (Katie) Burgess, Kevin (Kimberly) Burgess, Kendra (Mike) Niemi, Aaron Burgess, Kirsten Polley, Alyssa (Ben) Cressall, Zach (Nikki) Brandenburg, Nick (Haley) Brandenburg, Lindsay (Nathan) Wentz, and Mikayla (Peter) Liu

Greatgrandchildren: Caleb, Lydia, Abigail, Alexis, Levi, Wolf, and Boaz

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Melanie Joy, sister Diane Lorbiecki, and aunt Elizabeth Reinke.

Funeral services for Joyce will be held on Saturday, December 11 at Good News Church in Mosinee. Visitation is from 9:00am to 11am with the service starting at 11am. Lunch will follow at Pinewood Supper Club in Mosinee. Interment is at 2:30pm at Restlawn Cemetary Wausau.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Livestreaming of the service can be viewed through the church website https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_b9TZ6pb7MM and interment @ 2:45pm will be streamed via the funeral home website.

Delores A. Rusch

Delores A. Rusch, 93, of Wausau, passed away under the care of Aspirus Hospice House on Monday, December 6th, 2021, six days before her 94th birthday.

Delores was born at Memorial Hospital in Wausau on December 12, 1927, to Elmer and Alma (Peterson) Goetsch. On July 20, 1946, she married Lester Rusch at Zion Lutheran Church, in the Town of Maine. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage before Lester passed away on February 27, 2016. The couple was blessed with three children, Audrey, Leon and Julie.

Delores was a stay at home mom until 1965. Because of her love of flowers she became a floral designer at Leap’s Greenhouse and later at Vullings Floral in Wausau. She will be remembered for her dedication to her Christian faith, her family and her strong work ethic. She was very involved with all ministries at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church including LWML, Altar Guild, Quilters, and Fellowship. She sang in the church choir for more than 65 years. Lester and Delores were instrumental in starting the Orphan Grain Train Ministry at St. Mark’s. Delores was one of the original “soup ladies” at St. Mark’s, cooking soup for suppers held during Advent and Lent. The family enjoyed many camping trips in the big green tent and annual trips to the Lutheran Laymen’s League conventions across the United States and Canada. In later years, Delores and Lester traveled on many international tours with Polka Productions.

Survivors include her children Audrey (Jerry) Tomcek of Aniwa, Julie (Robert) Waterman of Wausau, and Leon (Connie) Rusch of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Greg Krass of St. Louis, MO, Melanie (Ryan) Kennedy of Wausau, Adam (Kelly) Rusch of Austin, TX, and Caitlin (Kevin) Fetherson of Whitefish Bay, WI; eight great-grandchildren, Cole and Olivia Kennedy, Ella and Lily Rusch, and Kaion, Kaseton, Kingston and Crosby Fetherston. She is further survived by her brother James (Lydia) Goetsch, sister-in-law Geraldine Goetsch, and many nieces and nephews.

Delores was predeceased in death by her husband, parents, grandson Erik, grand daughter- in-law Betty Krass, brother Kenneth Goetsch, mother and father-in-law Emil and Alvina Rusch, brothers-in-law Arthur (Ruth) and Ervin Rusch, and sister-in-law Mildred Rusch.

The celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17th, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Dr., Wausau, with Rev. Eric Hauan officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, town of Maine.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Aspirus Hospice House for the loving and compassionate care provided to our mother during her stay and the extraordinary kindness shown to our family. You are angels among us.

Rhonda Mesenberg

On December 3, 2021, Rhonda Mesenberg, 67 was called home to be with our Lord after a brief illness stemming from congestive heart failure. Rhonda was born on April 12, 1954 in Wausau, WI. She was the 6th of 9 children born to William and Theresa (Engman) Mesenberg. She resided in Wausau until her death.

Growing up with 8 siblings definitely had its moments for Rhonda, but it also had great rewards! There was a lot of love that was shared, and if none of our friends were able to play, well, we always had each other! Yet, who could forget the girls nightly squabbling over doing the dishes, or having to sleep 3 abreast in a double bed? Good memories for sure!

Rhonda endured many physical challenges throughout her life, but she always tried to keep a positive outlook and remain hopeful during those times. She was a strong supporter in helping others that had epilepsy like herself by helping to raise as much money as she could for the “Walk to End Epilepsy” every year. Rhonda never let life’s challenges stand in her way.

She was always an independent person, living by herself since graduating high school at 18. She loved her family and was always the most excited to attend any family gathering regardless of what it was! No one can forget how she would smile whenever she would see her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews! That smile and her laugh would brighten all of our hearts. She was an extremely giving person and loved to share gifts with everyone she knew! She had a kind heart and was loved by everyone who came into her life.

Throughout Rhonda’s life she was very blessed to have an extraordinary person who was always there for her whenever she needed help. Pam Hesse was a true and selfless friend to Rhonda who went above and beyond whenever asked. Our family is forever grateful to you Pam!

Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents William and Theresa, and her brother Danny. She is survived by her 4 brothers: Gary (Linda) Mesenberg, Tomahawk, WI, Kenny (Linda) Mesenberg, Mosinee, WI, Allan Mesenberg, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and Brian Mesenberg, Lufkin, TX. Surviving sisters include: Suzette (Gary) Meyer, Wausau, WI, Diane (Tom) Krivoshein, Chippewa Falls, WI, and Lisa Hilker (Mark) Amherst, WI.

The family is planning a private ceremony of remembrance for their beloved sister Rhonda. If you should wish, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Foundation for Epilepsy, in honor of Rhonda (www.epilepsy.com).

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at petersonkraemer.com.

Agnes M. Gianoli

Agnes M. Gianoli, 95, Athens, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield from complications of Covid-19.

She was born May 15, 1926, in Marshfield, daughter of the late Joseph and Ottilie (Klein) Burger. On April 19, 1958, she married Charles Gianoli of Genoa at St. John Catholic Church, Wuerzburg. He preceded her in death March 24, 1999.

Agnes had been employed at the Bank of Athens in Athens, Milan, and Little Chicago for many years in several capacities, including that of teller and bookkeeper.

Through the years, she participated in numerous activities including, St. Anthony’s PCCW, St. John’s Altar Society, Girl Scout Leader, Athens Women’s Club, VFW Auxiliary, National Catholic Society of Foresters, the 500 Card Club, and the Rietbrock Homemakers. She was an avid bowler, bowling in mixed couples and ladies’ leagues. She bowled in 67 consecutive Wisconsin State Tournaments and over 25 National Tournaments.

Survivors include her daughters, Vanessa (Bob) McDonell – Wausau, Lisa (Romey) Wagner – Wausau, Andrea (Mike) Kulas – Athens, and Carla (Ron) Smith – Grand Rapids, Michigan; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; Vanessa & Bob’s son Ian – Wausau; Lisa & Romey’s children Eric (Samantha) Wagner and their children James and Reilly – Green Bay, Megan (Tucker) Legerski – Tuscaloosa, AL, and Brett Wagner – Madison; Andrea & Mike’s children Quinn (Tom) Williams and their children Leyton and Isla – Somerset, Jacob (Tiffany) Kulas and their children Charlie, Brody, Kade, and Dylann – Port Edwards, Kellen Kulas and her son Gavon – Athens, Madelyn (Andy) Doyle and their daughter Sloane Agnes – Wilton, Natalie (Jeremy) Likely, and their son Henry – Tomah, and Annika Kulas – Athens. She is further survived by her siblings, Cecilia Johnson – Edgar, Theresa David – Marshfield, David (Marilyn) Burger – Marshfield, sister-in-law Lucy Lochen, brother-in-law Norbert Nowacki – both of Athens, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marla; siblings, Marie Ellenbecker, Christine Schaefer, Joseph L., George, and Leonard Burger, Sylvia David, and Janice Nowacki.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Sunday December 12, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Nelson Graham will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery Athens. Visitation will be on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens and again on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a parish rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please honor Agnes’s wish that everyone would take the initiative to receive the Covid vaccine to protect fully vaccinated, vulnerable people and make the world a safer place for everyone.

Marcella Will

Marcella Will, 89, Wausau passed away peacefully on Monday, November 29, 2021, at her home.

She was born January 16, 1932, in the town of Rib Falls, daughter of the late John and Julia (Niemczyk) Obermeyer. Marcella married Wilbur Will but later divorced. They remained friends until he passed away.

For more than 30 years Marcella was a bookkeeper at Corporate Express/ Emmons Napp. Some of her favorite pastimes included traveling and vacationing with her sister Carol, tending to her flowers, spending time up north on the lake, baking, music, birds, animals and being outdoors. Marcella enjoyed frequent scrabbles games with her sister Carol and many friends.

Family was very important to Marcella, and she valued the time she spent with all her family. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every day she could. Marcella was also a charter member at St. Matthew Catholic Church and was involved with many activities at church.

Survivors include her son, Michael Will, Plainfield, grandchildren, Alex (Kate) Will, Milton, and Sean (Lisa) Will, Milwaukee, great grandchildren, Olive, Madeline, Stanley Will, and Coltin Robbins, her siblings, John (Dianne) Obermeyer, Marathon, Patricia Obermeyer, Wausau and Carol (Gordon) Baeseman, Mosinee and many nieces and nephews and her special grand nieces and grand nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gertrude Laumer and David Obermeyer and a nephew, Patrick Obermeyer.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Poniatowski. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Bruce R. Lambrecht

Bruce R. Lambrecht, 84, Wausau, died Friday November 26, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born September 10, 1937, in Wausau, son of the late William and Luella (Ahrensdorf) Lambrecht. He married Mary Lou Nowaczyk on August 19, 1997.

Bruce was self-employed as a house painter for most of his working career. After retiring from house painting, he owned and operated a carnival game stand for several years. He enjoyed the music of a banjo. He found happiness in the presence of the instrument. In later years he enjoyed word search puzzles. Bruce was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan.

Along with his wife, Mary Lou Lambrecht, Bruce is survived by his sister, Joan (Gary) Martin, Stevens Point; brother, Gary Lambrecht, Kronenwetter; several nieces and nephews, special among them was nephew, Jeff Martin, Stevens Point; three stepchildren, Paula (Dennis) Szydel, Wausau, Lisa (Cleve) Kirchner, Whitewater, John (Lisa) Nowaczyk, Wausau; three step-grandsons, two step-granddaughters, one step-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Linda Lambrecht.

A private funeral service was held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Jon Hadler officiated. Burial was in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Laura A. Braun

Laura “Lulabell” Anne Braun (49) from Athens, WI unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from complications of non-covid related pneumonia at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, WI. Laura was born on January 18, 1972, at Medford Hospital in Taylor County, and grew up in Athens, WI graduating from Athens High School in 1990. Laura was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis at 8 years of age. She endured a lifelong battle of aches and pains which slowed her down, but she never gave up.

Laura’s life always included children. After graduation, she operated an in-home daycare before establishing the first childcare center in Athens, WI; Learning Tree Childcare. After working there for ten years, she worked at Hartmann’s Deli for four years. In 2010, Laura moved to Prescott, WI to care for her nieces and other neighborhood children. When her youngest niece started school, Laura followed by becoming a special education paraprofessional for the Prescott School District for three years. Laura moved back to Athens, WI in 2015.

Above all, Laura had a deep love for spending time with family and friends. On any given day, Laura could persuade you into one of the many activities she enjoyed such as card games, board games, bingo, shaking dice, pull tabs, wine making, canning, pickling, decorating for the seasons, playing poker, and taking a chance in a raffle. The more people the better. She loved listening to classic country and even singing along once in a while.

Laura’s charismatic personality gave everyone the opportunity to become her friend. She shared her engaging smile and gift of gab to the many patrons of the various places she bartended. Laura’s heart was at its fullest when she was around the campfire at Braun’s Haven or being the director of hospitality at the No-Tell Motel during Athens Fair.

Her greatest joy was becoming an aunt to her nieces Kennedy and Avery Braun. She was a tremendous part of their lives and spent all her time caring, teaching and passing on family traditions. She loved to watch “shows”, surprise them with special treats and gifts, and take them on outings.

Laura is survived by her parents, Thomas and Beverly (Westfall) Braun, Athens WI, brother and sister-n-law, Daniel and Renee (Hanke) Braun, nieces (Goddaughters) Kennedy and Avery Braun, Prescott WI, Godparents/Aunt/Uncle Patricia (Westfall) and Ambrose Rausch, Athens WI, Godchildren Trevor Felzkowski and Mylee Haehkle, a great uncle, a great aunt, aunts, uncles, many cousins, and friends.

Laura was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Marvin and Ruth (Laufer) Westfall, Step Grandmother Betty (Pucek) Westfall, paternal grandparents Wilfred and Edna (Wendt) Braun, aunts, uncles, cousins, and great aunts and uncles.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 11, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a Parish Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Athens funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at petersonkraemer.com.

On behalf of the family, we would like to extend a thank you to all those close family members and friends who have helped Laura over the years. She was truly blessed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made towards a memorial fund. A Celebration of Life and burial will take place in Spring 2022.

Joyce E. Hilmershausen

Joyce Elaine Hilmershausen, 81, of Marathon passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021 under the care of Compassus Hospice at House of the Dove, Marshfield.

Joyce was born April 23, 1940 in Wausau, daughter of the late Bernhard and Alice (Kufahl) Raddatz. She graduated from Wausau High School and started her career at Employer’s Insurance in Wausau. She met Herman Hilmershausen of Marathon at a dance at Rib River Ballroom and they were married on June 17, 1961. Together they had five children and she spent her life on the family farm.

Joyce was a loving and hardworking wife and mother who always had one of her famous “Joyce-isms” to put a smile on your face. Her interests included gardening, crocheting, knitting, sewing, needlework, birdwatching and reading. Her grandchildren remember her most for her “Grandma Cookies” for all the cookies she made and as “Sucker Grandma” for the jar of suckers she kept for them when they walked in the door.

Survivors include her husband, Herman and children, Russell (Debbie) Hilmershausen, granddaughters, Wendy (Matt) Schumacher and Laura Hilmershausen. Lynn (Dale) Louze, grandchildren, Jennifer (fiancé Mike Morien) Lehrmann, Christopher Lehrmann and Kimberlie Lehrmann, Sara (Stan) Lang, grandchildren, Harley (significant other Emily Hartke) Lang, Mari (significant other Jordan Mann) Lang, Michael Lang, Lizzy (significant other David Anderson) Lang and Jasper Lang, Beth (Mark) Lewis, grandchildren, Brent Block, Hannah Block and Natalie Block. Ann (Mark) Sczygelski, grandsons, Darren Johnson and Nathan Johnson. As well as two great-granddaughters, Lexi Schumacher and Brooklyn Mann and a sister-in-law, Pat Raddatz-Hagen.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Raddatz, sister-in-law, Leora Schoenherr and brother-in-law, Fred Schoenherr.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Stettin. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Rev. Will Ostrem will officiate the service.

The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and House of the Dove for the outstanding, compassionate care provided to Joyce.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

John P. Narlock

John Patrick Tracey Narlock, 59, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

John was born to Lambert and Margaret Narlock on April 29, 1962. On June 30, 2007, John married Gail Kannenberg.

John served his country as a member of the United States Navy for 11 years, serving on the USS Lexington, USS Midway, and the USS Tripoli. He served a deployment during the Persian Gulf War. John also served as a Naval Recruiter in Central Wisconsin. John enjoyed spending time outdoors working on his hobby farm with his animals and deer hunting. John also loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Narlock, his daughter Shannon (John) Newman, son Casey (Marissa) Narlock, stepson Corey Schubering, stepson Tim ( Jackie Bloch) Becker. His grandchildren Davis Newman, Carter Newman, Wallace Narlock, Aspen Newman, Sophie Becker, Shelby Becker, and Styles Becker . He is further survived by his brothers Mike (Judy Neuman) and Dennis (Jan) Narlock and sisters Mary Lou (Daniel) Krautkramer, Marilyn (Bob) Stogbauer, and Cathy (Pete) Peil.

John was preceded in death by his parents Lambert and Margaret Narlock, his brothers Ronald, Terry, and Gary Narlock, and sister-in-law Mary Narlock.

A visitation will take place on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. with a service to follow 5:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home at 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post No. 10, Wausau. Rev. Allan Slowiak will officiate.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jackson L. Roth

“Let the heavens rejoice and let the earth be glad; Let the sea roar, and all its fullness; Let the field be joyful, and all that is in it. Then all the trees of the woods will rejoice before the Lord.” –Psalm 96; 11-12

Jackson L. Roth, age 91, of Eland departed God’s country on earth on December 4th, 2021 to enter heaven, the most beautiful of His creations. Jackson was born to August and Elizabeth (Freitag) Roth on June 13th, 1930 in Birnamwood, WI.

He discovered at a young age his passions of farming and being in nature. He was a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church of Birnamwood. He married his sweetie pie, Irene (Hegewald) on June 30, 1951. They were blessed with five children: Joyce (Leo) Wudstrack of Tigerton, Carol Henselin of Tigerton, Dale (Jeanie) Roth of Birnamwood, Kristie (Dave) Gardner of Las Vegas, NV and Dean (Janet) Roth of Eland. They farmed together and cultivated a family, grown from seeds of hard work, commitment, high expectations, vigor, love, and laughter. Jackson believed in working first and getting in the woods next.

He was an illustrious coyote and deer hunter…an animal whisperer even! He appreciated the simple things in life…looking out over the land, making the dust roll while doing fieldwork, and telling stories and joking around. He often quoted his mother saying, “Life will be how you make it,” and he made it a well loved, lived, and joyful life with his one-of-a-kind laugh. His heart was broken after the passing of Irene and he awaited his reunion with her, though he maintained his sense of humor and words of wisdom until his final moments. He will be remembered as the ultimate hunter, a leader of the pack, and an insightful spirit who was grateful for every day.

Survivors include his children, thirteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, a sister-in-law Carolee Roth of Eland along with special nieces, nephews and countless good friends, and his beloved cat, Tat.

He is preceded in death by dear wife Irene, brothers Robert and Herbie Roth, son-in-law Bill Henselin, and parents.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Matthew Christians will preside. Burial will be at the Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood following the service. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4PM to 7PM and again on Thursday from 9am until service all at the church.

The family thanks the LeRoyer Hospice for their compassion and support.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

“This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it. –Psalm 118:24

Carol M. Allord

Carol M. Allord, 34 of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Carol was born on July 25, 1987 in Wausau, the daughter of Andrew Allord and Rose (Barath) Monville.

Carol was employed as a manager for the Culver’s Restaurants in the Wausau area for many years. She enjoyed camping, reading and bicycle rides. Spending time with family, especially her son C.J., was most important to her. He was the light of her life.

Carol is survived by her longtime boyfriend, Chris Ferrante; her son, C.J. Ferrante; father, Andrew (Terri) Allord; mother, Rose (Jerry) Monville; siblings, Timothy Benes, Wade (Amanda) Benes, Kira Allord, Curtis (Tiffany) Allord, Karyn Allord and Kayla (Significant Other, Brad) Allord; half brother, A.J. (Corrin) Allord; step-siblings, Josh Bergman, Stephanie (James) Schwartz, Eric (Amber) Bergman, Sara Bergman, Keith (Significant Other, Cindy) Monville, Duane (Wendy) Monville and Fred (Sarah) Monville and many other relatives and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her grandparents, Steve & Emogene Barath and Carol & Robert Allord.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Visitation will be on Sunday from 9:30AM until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Donna R. Trzebiatowski

Donna Rae Trzebiatowski, 66 of Presque Isle, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, December 6th, 2021.

Donna was born on December 15, 1954 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Adolph and Loretta (Grulkowski) Borski Jr. On September 9, 1972, Donna was united in marriage to Allan Trzebiatowski at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer.

Donna ‘Nana’ loved her family. Her husband, children and grandchildren were everything to her. She enjoyed fishing trout, campfires, polka dancing, cooking, cleaning and taking care of her family. She also enjoyed crafting.

Donna is survived by her husband, Allan; mother, Loretta Borski; three children, Heather Trzebiatowski, Shane Trzebiatowski and Neal (Maria) Trzebiatowski; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Lauren) Wittmann, Maria Wittmann, Lato Ives, Aiden, Sawyer and Brinley Trzebiatowski, Triston (Kira) Gibson and Alayna Trzebiatowski; her dog, Mimi; her siblings, Paula (Tom) Ward, James (Danette) Borski, David Borski, Kevin (Judy) Borski, Kay (Maynard) Bembenek, Larry (Camille) Borski, Terry Borski, Alan (Linda) Borski, Scott (Janet) Borski, Todd (Sandy) Borski and Gary (Kari) Borski; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her dog, BooBoo; her dad, Adolph; sisters-in-law, Cindy Borski, Kim Borski and Mary Trzebiatowski and parents-in-law, Leo & Donella Trzebiatowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer. Fr. Mark Miller will preside. Visitation will be held from 9am until the time of mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.