Wausau Pilot & Review

Information provided by Scott Campbell.

A team from the Wausau Curling Club won the third event last weekend at the U.S. Women’s Curling Association’s Senior National Championships.

Skipped by Lisa Landon, the team members included Terri Gleason, Valerie Gorichs and Kim Susens.

A total of 32 teams from across the country competed at the Denver curling club’s facility in Golden, Colo. The Landon team won four of five matches played.

The Wausau Curling Club is one of the largest in the state and is celebrating 100 years of curling in Wausau this year.

See www.wausaucurlingclub.org and the club’s page on Facebook on curling opportunities in Wausau.