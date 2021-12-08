Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – The Wausau East boys basketball team earned its first victory of the season with a 79-75 victory over Rhinelander in overtime on Tuesday night at Rhinelander High School.

The game was tied 64-64 at the end of regulation before East outscored the Hodags 15-11 in the extra period to pull out the win.

Noah Stroming and Gabe Napgezek each had 17 points, and Dylan Buchberger added 16 for the Lumberjacks, who are now 1-3 this season. Rhinelander falls to 1-1.

?“It ?our best effort of the season so far,” Wausau East coach Dan Garrett said. “We had contributions from lots of guys and it was a nice team win against a really good Rhinelander team on the road in a tough place to play. Gabe Napgezek really stood out tonight, especially on the offensive glass with 14 total rebounds. He had his best all-around game of the season. We were able to battle adversity all night and come out with a really good win. I’m very proud of my guys.”

Wausau East hosts Kenosha Indian Trail for a nonconference game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Lumberjacks 79, Hodags 75 (OT)

Wausau East 29 35 15 – 79

Rhinelander 32 32 11 – 75

WAUSAU EAST (79): Caden Werth 1-11 2-2 4, Nick Sielaff 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Rozwadowski 2-8 3-8 8, Turner Olson 3-4 0-0 9, Jesse Napgezek 0-2 0-0 0, Jack Cayley 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Stroming 6-9 5-7 17, Gabe Napgezek 6-12 4-9 17, Jaydan Garrett 2-2 1-2 6, Brady Prihoda 1-3 0-0 2, Dylan Buchburger 8-11 0-0 16. FG: 29-62. FT: 15-28. 3-pointers: 6-19 (Olson 3-4, Garrett 1-1, G. Napgezek 1-3, Rozwaadowski 1-5, Werth 0-2, Stroming 0-2). Rebounds: 35 (G. Napgezek 14). Record: 1-3.

RHINELANDER (75): Statistics not reported. Record: 1-1.