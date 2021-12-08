Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Woodchucks on Wednesday released their 2022 playing schedule, as they look toward another season of Northwoods League baseball in Wausau.

The 2022 schedule is a full 72-game schedule that will see the team taking the road for 36 games and playing on their home field of Athletic Park in Wausau for 36 games.

The schedule features games against eight different Great Lakes Division teams. Woodchucks opponents for 2022 are Great Lakes West Rivals the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Lakeshore Chinooks, Madison Mallards, Green Bay Rockers, and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The three Great Lakes East opponents will be the Traverse City Pit Spitters, Kalamazoo Growlers, and Kenosha Kingfish.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 5th with the second half beginning on July 6th. The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 18-20 and will be hosted by the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The Major League Dreams Showcase will take place on August 2, 2022, at Copeland Park in La Crosse.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will open their 29th season at Athletic Park with a four-game homestand starting on Tuesday, May 31 against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. Home games are spaced throughout June, July and August and there will be plenty of nights to catch a ballgame at Athletic Park. The Woodchucks’ last home game of the season will be on Friday, August 12th vs. the Madison Mallards. The regular season ends on Saturday, August 13 with playoffs starting on Sunday, August 14.

Ticket Packages are on sale now and more ticket packages will be going on sale in the coming weeks. For more information, call the Woodchucks office at 715-845-5055 or stop by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St.

See the full, printable PDF schedule below.