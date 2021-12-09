SPRING 2022 ELECTION

Damakant Jayshi

The current chair of Marathon County Board of Supervisors and president of the Wausau City Council are among those filing their Declaration of Candidacy for the Spring 2022 election scheduled to be held in April next year.

Supervisor Kurt Gibbs (Dist. 32) and Alderperson Becky McElhaney (Dist. 6) filed their papers for re-election, according to local election officials. Several of Gibbs’ colleagues on the County Board – Alyson Leahy (Dist. 11), Jonathan Fisher (Dist. 38) and Richard Gumz (Dist. 30) – also filed their Declaration of Candidacy, bringing the number of incumbents to nine.

Four incumbents in the 38-member County Board have filed their notification of noncandidacy for the Apr. 5 election.

On the Wausau City Council side, incumbents Michael Martens (Dist. 2), Lisa Rasmussen (Dist. 7), and Debra Ryan (Dist. 11) have filed their Declaration of Candidacy. Alderpersons Pat Peckham from Dist. 1) and Tom Neal have said they will not see re-election. Wausau residents Carol Lukens and John Kroll have filed their papers for the seat occupied by Peckahm, who has already filed his Notification of Noncandidacy.

Among other county incumbents who have said they won’t seek re-election are Greg Huber, Marathon County Circuit Court Judge (Branch 2). Huber said he won’t seek another term, ending a more than 17-year tenure on the bench.

William Harris, County Board Supervisor (Dist. 3) and public interest attorney, has announced that he is running for judgeship of Circuit Court Judge (Branch 2).