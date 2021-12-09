

WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County’s 2021 Turkey Trot held on Thanksgiving morning in Wausau attracted more than 1,500 runners and garnered $53,000 to feed the hungry in Marathon County, the nonprofit announced recently.

One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, which distributed 3.6 million pounds of food across Marathon County in 2020.

The Marathon County Hunger Coalition partners with 17 food pantries, seven local grocers and numerous community partners to ensure food is widely distributed in Marathon County.

For more information about the race, follow the Facebook page @liveunitedmc and tag yourself in race day photos. Next year, the race will be begin at the 400 Block and Great Hall in downtown Wausau. Save the date for Nov. 24, 2022.