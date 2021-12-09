Wausau Pilot & Review

ABBOTSFORD – Wausau Newman Catholic made 14 3-pointers and blitzed Abbotsford 87-51 in a Marawood Conference boys basketball crossover game Thursday at Abbotsford High School.

Nine different Newman players made at least one 3-pointer in the win, with Isaac Seidel sinking four and scoring 16 points, and Mason Prey drilling three and finishing with a game-high 18 points for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic is now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Marawood Conference South Division. Abbotsford falls to 1-4 and 0-3 in the Marawood North.

Esteban Gomez scored 14 points to lead the Falcons.

Newman Catholic hosts Greenwood for a nonconference game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Abbotsford will have a week off before playing a Marawod Conference North Division game on Friday, Dec. 17, at Prentice.

Cardinals 87, Falcons 51

Newman Catholic 53 34 – 87

Abbotsford 19 32 – 51

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (87): Mason Prey 7 1-2 18, Jackson Pfender 3 0-0 7, Zongcha Lo 1 0-0 3, Aiden Spychalla 1 0-0 3, Conner Krach 4 0-2 9, Jacob Pfiffner 3 0-0 7, Wyatt Gasper 0 1-2 1, Matthew Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Owen Sullivan 3 0-0 8, Isaac Seidel 6 0-0 16, Eli Gustafson 5 0-2 11, Charlie Sheilds 2 0-0 4. FT: 35. FT: 2-8. 3-pointers: 15 (Seidel 4, Prey 3, Sullivan 2, Pfender 1, Lo 1, Spychalla 1, Krach 1, Pfiffner 1, Gustafson 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-1, 3-0 Marawood Conference South Division.

ABBOTSFORD (51): JV Castillo 3 0-0 8, Preston Bunkelman 1 1-2 3, Evan Reis 1 0-4 2, Brandon Diedrich 3 1-2 7, Esteban Gomez 5 4-6 14, Brandon Hawkey 3 0-0 7, Blake Bargender 1 0-0 3, Adam Diedrich 3 3-6 9. FG: 20. FT: 9-20. 3-pointers: 4 (Castillo 2, Hawkey 1, Bargender 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: A. Diedrich. Record: 1-4, 0-3 Marawood Conference North Division.