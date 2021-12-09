WAUSAU – Out of the Woods Theatre will perform its holiday production, “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” Dec. 16, 18 and 19 at the Wausau Elks Lodge. Performances will be live as follows:

Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 18, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19, 2 p.m.

Written by Don Zolodis, “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” is a fun, comedic romp that pokes fun at Hallmark movies.

“It’s very tongue in cheek,” said Out of the Woods Theatre company manager Nicole Stephens. “Hallmark movie fans will appreciate the recognizable motifs and themes that are often seen in Hallmark movies and even those people who don’t normally watch those movies will still have fun. There are just a ton of laughs and our actors just have so much fun with their roles.”

The storyline features six couples inspired by traditional Hallmark movie characters, including not one but two secret princes.

The 18 actors in the production include several local seasoned veterans in the community theater scene, as well as some newcomers.

“We are also excited to have two real-life married couples,” Stephens said. “So some of the chemistry you’re seeing onstage is definitely real.”

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/57974 for $15 per person plus taxes and fees. Tickets can also be purchased at the door – space permitting – for $20/person starting 30 minutes before each show time. Each performance is limited to 140 seats and Out of the Woods has already sold more than 50 percent of its available tickets for all three performances. Audience members are required to wear masks when not actively drinking or eating. The performances will be held in the Elks Lodge’s ballroom and the bar will be open for drink purchases.