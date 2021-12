This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Humane Society of Marathon County is a service of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary in Mosinee.

Meow there, I’m Slippers! And I am theeee cutest cat you will ever find. I was surrendered to HSMC after my owner passed away. I’m a really friendly cat who loves people and would make a great fit in just about any home. I’m very snuggly, cuddly and sweet, so you should know you will fall in love with me! Come see me soon.