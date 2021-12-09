Prevail Bank recently donated $3,000 to the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin for the benefit of a professionally designed, educational, STEM-focused (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) Children’s Museum in Marathon County — Children’s Imaginarium.

“We are so appreciative of Prevail Bank’s donation,” said Tammy Szekeress, vice president and co-founder of the Children’s Imaginarium, in a news release. “The funds will help support the capital campaign bringing this long awaited, highly anticipated, project to fruition.”

“Prevail Bank is very proud to support the Children’s Imaginarium,” said Jarrod Spinnato, Prevail Bank branch manager. “The museum will undoubtedly enhance tourism, stimulate the local economy and help attract young professionals. But, the most important reason, for supporting this organization, is that it will stimulate the minds of thousands of children, making their futures brighter.”

The Children’s Imaginarium is part of Wausau’s downtown redevelopment plan. An October 2022 grand opening is anticipated.