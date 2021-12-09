STEVENS POINT – More than 550 graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will mark their commencement in three in-person ceremonies on campus Dec. 11.

Ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the Multi-Activity Center inside Marshfield Clinic Health System Champions Hall, 2050 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Ceremonies will be held by academic college to award doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees. For a full schedule and information, go to www.uwsp.edu/commencement.

Those attending will be required to wear a face covering and practice physical distancing.

Chancellor Thomas Gibson will lead the ceremonies with the assistance of Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Marty Loy. Deans of the four academic colleges will preside over presentation of degrees. Student soloists will perform the national anthem and alma mater at each ceremony, accompanied by the UWSP Symphonic Wind Ensemble, directed by John Lynch, interim director of bands.

Student speakers for each ceremony include Kala Buttke, an English major from Stevens Point; Nicole Ravenscroft, a graduate student in health and wellness management from Tomah; and Isabella Eagen, a wildlife ecology and management major from Sun Prairie. Alumni David and Ryan Specht-Boardman, both 2014 graduates, will lead the alumni pinning ceremonies.

Each ceremony will last roughly one hour and will be live streamed through the commencement website for those unable to attend. Please check the commencement webpage for any weather updates.

Guests may park in any campus lot for free, except Lot F West, which will be used for handicap access.