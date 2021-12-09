Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield won 10 of the 11 events and defeated Wausau East 126-44 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swimming dual Thursday at Muir Middle School.

Wausau East’s lone win came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Quinn Barber, J.T. Gorski, Isaac Harding and Marcus Gurszynski won in 1:46.35, less than two-tenths of a second ahead of the Marshfield team in the race.

Gruszynski added second-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:34.10) and the 100 butterlfy (1:09.40).

Wausau East (1-2 WVC) will be back in action next Thursday, Dec. 16, at Stevens Point.

Marshfield 126, Wausau East 44

200 medley relay: 1. Marshfield (Kyle Berres, Michael Dick, Simon Dagit, Brayden Fischer) 1:58.38; 2. Wausau East (Quinn Barber, J.T. Gorski, Marcus Gruszynski, Isaac Harding) 2:08.95; 3. Marshfield (Adam Donahue, Kevin Buth, Zander Edmundson, Carlos Koehn) 2:14.58; 4. Marshfield (Zachary Curtis, Reid Geiger, Simon Kloos, Matt Begotka) 2:16.58.

200 freestyle: 1. Graham Lonsdale (MAR) 2:09.37; 2. Fischer (MAR0 2:16.64; 3. Kloos (MAR) 2:33.18; 4. Carter Grimm (WE) 2:47.43; 5. Erek Ross (WE) 3:5.72.

200 individual medley: 1. Dagit (MAR) 2:26.40; 2. Gruszynski (WE) 2:34.10; 3. Begotka (MAR) 2:40.89; 4. Koehn (MAR) 2:44.29; 5. Harding (WE) 2:44.66.

50 freestyle: 1. Berres (MAR) 23.97; 2. Henry Hilbelink (MAR) 25.40; 3. Buth (MAR) 28.77; 4. Josh Marting (WE) 29.33; 5. Sully Hanz (WE) 29.84; 6. Caden Chapman (WE) 31.54.

100 butterfly: 1. Berres (MAR) 1:00.79; 2. Gruszynski (WE) 1:09.40; 3. Edmundson (MAR) 1:18.32; 4. Harding (WE) 1:24.57; 5. Curtis (MAR) 1:25.24.

100 freestyle: 1. Dagit (MAR) 56.33; 2. H. Hilbelink (MAR) 5861; 3. Gorski (WE) 1:09.93; 4. Fischer (MAR) 1:13.30; 5. Barber (WE) 1:18.66; 6. Marting (WE) 1:22.76.

500 freestyle: 1. Lonsdale (MAR) 5:52.35; 2. Koehn (MAR) 6:23.14; 3. Dick (MAR) 6:39.64; 4. Hanz (WE) 7:48.14; 5. Ross (WE) 8:39.01.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Wausau East (Barber, Gorski, Harding, Gurszynski) 1:46.35; 2. Marshfield (H. Hilbelink, Dick, Donahue, Lonsdale) 1:46.52; 3. Marshfield (Buth, Kloos, Garrett Bernarde, Curtis) 1:59.72; 4. Wausau East (Caden Chapman, Carter Chapman, Grimm, Marting) 2:04.47; 5. Marshfield (Carson Bernarde, Ryan Grassman, Joshua Peters, Luke Hilbelink) 2:05.01; 6. Wausau East (Jack Place, Dan’l Sullivan, Dom Wright, Hanz) 2:20.59.

100 backstroke: 1. Edmundson (MAR) 1:15.80; 2. Donahue (MAR) 1:22.03; 3. Curtis (MAR) 1:30.41; 4. Barber (WE) 1:37.63; 5. Place (WE) 1:45.98.

100 breaststroke: 1. Dick (MAR) 1:16.72; 2. Buth (MAR) 1:23.75; 3. Begotka (MAR) 1:24.32; 4. Gorski (WE) 1:34.03; 5. Caden Chapman (WE) 1:44.17; 6. Carter Chapman (WE) 1:45.10.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Marshfield (Begotka, H. Hilbelink, Fischer, Berres) 3:51.16; 2. Marshfield (Lonsdale, Edmundson, Koehn, Dagit) 4:01.55; 3. Wausau East (Carter Chapman, Grimm, Hanz, Marting) 5:00.21; 4. Wausau East (Wright, Sullivan, Ross, Place) 5:43.79.