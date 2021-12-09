WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition has honored Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg for her work to advocate for U.S. global leadership as an imperative and effective approach to strengthening our country’s local communities. USGLC paid tribute to mayors across America at its virtual 2021 Tribute Celebration on Dec. 7.

USGLC recognized Rosenberg because she has championed the idea that Wisconsin’s future is built on international investments for future growth and development, it said in a news release. Rosenberg has been involved in USGLC’s efforts to promote connections between Wisconsin and the rest of the world, including attending USGLC’s first annual Heartland Summit in 2021 and advocating the importance of the International Affairs Budget to members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation.

“USGLC is proud to honor Mayor Rosenberg because she has been an influential advocate for strengthening American global leadership to support our communities here at home,” said Liz Schrayer, President and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, in the release. “Let’s face it, mayors across the country are on the frontlines every day, addressing global issues that are now kitchen table issues – from the pandemic to our economy – that matter to their constituents. They uniquely understand that America simply can’t ignore what happens outside our borders.”

Former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman, USGLC co-chairman, and Michael Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor and head of Bloomberg Philanthropies, joined USGLC’s Tribute to America’s Mayors.

The event also included a tribute to former Secretary of State and General Colin Powell by two other former Secretaries of State, Condoleezza Rice and Madeleine Albright. It also recognized U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Todd Young (R-IN) for their work in strengthening U.S. engagement around the world.