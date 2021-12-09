Wausau Pilot & Review

A winter storm warning issued in advance of a system expected to dump up to a foot of heavy snow in Wausau and surrounding areas is prompting some communities to issue snow emergencies for the weekend.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Friday until noon on Saturday for more than a dozen Wisconsin counties including Marathon, Langlade, Portage, Wood, Waupaca and Shawano. Expect total accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches and a light glaze of ice with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Winds will produce considerable blowing and drifting snow late Friday night into Saturday, weather officials said.

The city of Wausau declared a snow emergency in effect from 8 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday to allow city crews to plow streets and ensure emergency vehicles can respond when needed. Vehicles parked on city streets are subject to a fine of $100.

The Everest Metro Police Department declared a snow emergency for Weston and Schofield from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. During those hours, vehicles may not be left parked, stopped or standing on any public street or alley. Violators will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Travelers are urged to stay home unless absolutely necessary during the storm