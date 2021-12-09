WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County Women United recently distributed 30 holiday gift bags filled with goodies to deserving moms for the 13th annual Christmas for Mommies.

While this event typically takes place in person with 30 moms, children of the participants and a couple dozen volunteers, this year bags were given to Catholic Charities and The Women’s Community to distribute.

Women United members helped ensure these hard-working moms were able to enjoy a variety of items. Women United activities and funding focus on removing the barriers that keep low-income women from becoming financially stable.