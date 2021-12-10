Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – Cade Gruber scored with four seconds remaining in regulation to cap a wild third period and lift the Wausau West boys hockey team to a 5-4 win over Mosinee in a Marathon Cup game Thursday at Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

Mosinee led 3-2 after Daniel Gildain and A.J. Buenning scored in the second period.

Brady Brimacombe and Judah Leder scored for West in the third period to give the Warriors a brief lead, before Buenning netted his third goal of the game with 5:23 remaining to tie it at 3-3.

Gruber scored the game winner in the final seconds to give West (3-2) the victory.

Mosinee drops to 2-3.

Play continues in the Marathon Cup at Greenheck Fieldhouse on Saturday. Matchups have not been announced.

Warriors 5, Indians 4

Wausau West 2 0 3 – 5

Mosinee 1 2 1 – 4

First period: 1. WW, Chase Prohaska (Connor Wendell, Caden Bohlin) 5:41; 2. WW, Brady Brimacombe (Thomas Gerum), pp., 8:29; 3. M, A.J. Buenning (Carter Daul), 10:43.

Second period: 4. M, Daniel Gildain (Ondrej Napravnik), pp., 8:23; 5. M, Buenning, 16:46.

Third period: 6. WW, Brimacombe, pp., 8:04; 7. WW, Judah Leder (Grant Halmstad), 10:33; 8. M, Buenning, 11:37; 9. WW, Cade Gruber, 16:56.

Saves: WW, Adam Prokop, 27; M, John Reede 24.

Records: Wausau West 3-2; Mosinee 2-3.