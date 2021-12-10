GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer.

“Cobby’s going to be out for a while,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “He had a pretty significant injury.”

The NFC North-leading Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday night.

Cobb had emerged as a reliable playmaker this season in his second stint with Green Bay after the Packers reacquired him at the suggestion of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers sent a draft pick to the Houston Texans for Cobb at the start of training camp.

The 31-year-old has caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns this season. That marked Cobb’s highest single-season total for touchdown receptions since having six for Green Bay in 2015.

He caught two touchdowns each in victories over Pittsburgh and Arizona.

Cobb had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the first half of a Nov. 28 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams before his injury caused him to miss the second half of the game.

Cobb previously played for the Packers from 2011-18 before spending 2019 with Dallas and 2020 with Houston.