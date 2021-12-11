WAUSAU –The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next members-only book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more information.

