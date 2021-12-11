Wausau Pilot & Review

All residents at a Waupaca home where elderly and residents with disabilities live escaped safely Saturday after a natural gas explosion, officials said.

The explosion happened Saturday morning in a utility room at a home in the 500 block of Wisconsin Street in Waupaca. Officials say a snow plow struck a line while cleaning up from the overnight snow storm that blanketed the area.

Eight residents were evacuated and taken to a replacement shelter with the help of the American Red Cross.

No additional details were immediately available Saturday.