Wausau Pilot & Review

A Monday meeting of the Werle Park neighborhood group, which is open to all Wausau residents, will feature guest speakers to discuss police activity in the area along with other neighborhood news.

Copies of a planned development for 50 affordable housing units at the former West Side Battery property will be distributed. Neighborhood police officers will attend to offer their monthly police report, while additional guest speakers will discuss changes in ownership at the former Marjon Motel, 512 S. Third Ave., Wausau.

Jerry Edwards will be on hand to discuss the homeless outreach program he leads in the neighborhood. The meeting will be led by City Council Alder Deb Ryan.

The meeting, held town hall style, encourages attendees to ask questions or speak privately about any concerns.

Attend at 6 p.m. Monday at Grace United Church of Christ, 535 S. Third Ave., Wausau. Please use the church’s back entrance, which goes to the basement fellowship hall.

Anyone with questions about this neighborhood meeting should contact Deb Ryan at 715-803-4909.