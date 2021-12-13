Janice M. Thurs

Janice “Jan” M. Thurs, 79, Edgar passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 10, 2021, at U.W. Hospital, Madison.

She was born May 13, 1942, in Marathon, daughter of the late Anton and Clara (Skrzypchak) Volhard. On February 10, 1962, she married Anthony “Tony” Thurs, the love of her life, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon.

For many years Jan worked at Stettin Mutual Insurance Company, Boehm Insurance Company and the Village of Edgar. Her strong work ethic, and upbeat attitude also helped Tony with the family ginseng farm. Jan also enjoyed being a girl scout leader and was the co-owner of TJ’s Youth Center in Edgar.

Jan showed us all that you can raise a family, work hard, play hard, and give back to your community. And she did it all so elegantly, seemingly effortlessly and with much joy. When Jan said “YOLO” as she often did, she meant it.

Living her best life in retirement, Jan enjoyed traveling, bowling, going to the Swim Center, crocheting, knitting and crafting, and canning her famous pickles. And every year was highlighted by baking and decorating Christmas cookies with her beloved grandchildren.

Jan also enjoyed going to the “Shack” on Lake Nokomis, fishing, and camping with family and friends at her favorite place, Rock Dam. Above all Jan absolutely cherished time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Loved by all who met her, Jan exuded beauty and joy inside and out. Her dazzling smile was warm, welcoming, and full of fun. The blessed memories she created with friends and family will be cherished forever.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Thurs, Edgar, her children, David (Sue) Thurs, Edgar, Connie (Brad) Hanson, St. Mary’s Point, MN, Tammy (Jim) Anderson, Wausau and Jamie (Luke) Koehler, Edgar, her grandchildren, Caley (Jon) Stahel, Tessa Thurs, Hannah Olson, Jaron Olson, Cole and Garrett Hanson, Jacee (Ben Kellner) Anderson, Justin and Julia Anderson, Malana, Brooks and Taya Koehler and her great grandchildren, Kingstyn, Adley and Mick Stahel, her sister, Donna (Eugene) Stahel, Wausau and many nieces and nephews.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Rueben Ahlquist and a brother-in-law, Fred Otto.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. There will be a parish rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Sa Sai Thao

Sa Sai Thao peacefully passed in his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Kayla Thao’s home in Appleton, WI. He was the son of Cha Chong Thao and Pla Chang was born on 4/7/1933 in Xieng Khouang, Laos. He was the second youngest sibling of seven children. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ying, two older brothers and three older sisters. His younger sister, YerT Chang currently lives in Laos. Mr. Thao was happily married to Ying Xiong in 1954. They have ten children together but two are deceased. All are living in the US. Mee (Oldest) married to (Song Pao Her), Nou Vang married to (Eileen Thao), Chong Soua married to (May Houa H Thao), Youa married to (Ria Moua), Zer married to (BeeYang), Cher Kou married to (Ong Y Thao), and Ly married to (Wa Lue Lor), and Txong Kao married to (Yia H. Thao). Sa Sai has 46 grandchildren and 72 great grandchildren.

Sa’s military involvement was as follows: 1951 to 1953 served in the French Indochina War, 1963 to 1967 served in the Special Guerrilla Units (SGU) in the Vietnam War, 1969 to 1975 served similar to the National Guard to protect village. In between protecting his village Mr. Thao served as a spy for the CIA.

Sa Sai fled Laos to Thailand in May of 1975. He then immigrated to the United States being sponsored by 1st Baptist Church in Stevens Point where they lived for a year.

He loved hunting, watching WWE wrestling but mostly enjoyed helping others in the community. He was a man who loved and served the Lord. He set an example of being faithful in prayer. In 1979, six local Hmong families met at his house for worship and grew to eventually be known later as the First Hmong Missionary Alliance Church. He was a good husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the funeral service on Monday, December 20, 2021 starting at 9:00 a.m. all at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Johneen J. Grassl

Johneen Judy Grassl, (Nares), passed away on her 82nd birthday on December 10, 2021. The world has lost a superlative mother, grandmother, sister, and sister-in-law, aunt and friend. A more thoughtful person was not to be found.

She was born in Milwaukee, WI, December 10, 2021. She was the youngest of daughter born to John and Nina, (Snodie), Nares, both preceeded her in death. She was raised by her Aunt “Lou” – Alice Lucile Harvey, (Snodie) when her mother passed away.

Johneen was a graduate of West Division High School in Milwaukee where she met Don Grassl while playing in the band. She married her love of her life, Donald Grassl, Sr., on September 3, 1960 at Gesu Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They spent almost 60 years together until Don passed away July 31, 2019.

She loved living in Wausau due to the laid-back ways of living in the area. She was thrilled to work at Grant School for most of her 24 years as a teaching assistant. She loved children. Johneen and Don traveled around the United States mostly by car. They had many cherished and lively friend they met through work and play. A light truly has gone out with her passing.

Johneen is survived by her children: Susan Appleton, (Robert), Donald Peter Grassl, jr. and Andrew Grassl. Grandchildren include James, Patrick, Robert (Dianne), and Thomas Appleton; Peter and Angela Grassl. She is further survived by her sister Patricia and her husband, Glenn Kuhn; sister-in-law Judith Viljevac (Grassl); brothers-in-law Thomas (Kathy) and Kenneth (Sara) Grassl. Aside from her parents and spouse, she was predeceased by her father and mother-in-law: Grant and Eunice (Wachtl), Grassl; Janet Czubinski, Joseph Viljevac, Sr; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Anita and William Heuer, Natalie and Peter LaBarbera, Rita and Kenneth Stegall. She survived by many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Due to the uncertain winter driving conditions and covid uneasiness, Johneen’s celebration of life will take place at a later time, possibly June. We will republish this notice again in May to remind you all both on the Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Jude’s Fund for Childhood Cancer. Johneen hated to see children suffer. Thanks are given to the Aspirus Hospital, Aspirus Cancer, and Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home.

George A. Schreiber Sr.

George A. Schreiber Sr., 86, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

George was born to Bernard and Hattie (Soucek) Schreiber on August 19, 1935 in Milan Wisconsin. June 5, 1957, he married Carol Mierkey at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Milan, Wisconsin.

George began his career as a lifelong dairy farmer at 13 with just one calf, farming for the better part of 50 years along with being an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a published author of short stories, poems, and speeches, including (but not limited to) his role as the FFA State Vice President. The rest of his writings were comprised of his farming, childhood, and family that we and many others have and will continue to treasure. He also enjoyed numerous card games with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Carol, son David, brothers Fr. Bernard and Clarence, an infant brother August, and parents Bernard and Hattie.

He is survived by his eight children, George Jr. (Kay Schulz), Owen, WI; Paul (Carmen) Schreiber, Appleton; Dianne Schreiber, Fall River; Mark (Kathy) Schreiber, Athens, WI; Phyllis (Jim) Wehinger, Friendship, WI; Victoria (Larry) Lee, Madison, WI; Matthew (Kelly) Schreiber, Spring Valley, WI; Mitchell (Eunjoo) Schreiber, Newnan, GA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 2 siblings, Sister Loretta, Merrill, and Roman, Abbotsford, one sister-in-law, Marcella Schreiber, Abbotsford, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home in Athens. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Milan, Wisconsin, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will follow at the Wuertzburg Cemetery. There will be a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the Athenian Living Center for all the care and compassion they gave our dad through the years as he was a resident. Also, a special thank you to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for all the kindness and professionalism they showed to the family.

Family and friends may express condolences online at: www.petersonkraemer.com

Jeffrey C. Morse

Jeffrey Charles Morse, 68, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Jeff was born February 17, 1953, in Waukesha to the late Wilbur and Grace (Schmidt) Morse.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman, devoted and loving husband, father, grandpa, (AKA Papa), uncle, brother, brother-in-law, and friend.

Jeff was a dedicated EMT & ICU nurse who valued his time caring for the Veterans at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. Jeff enjoyed gardening and was known to have quite the green thumb. His pockets were always full of treats for his grandkids and grand dogs. Jeff will be fondly remembered as the master of trivial facts and pranks. His sense of humor will be missed.

Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Rose (Grisham) Morse, his children, Sarah (Robert) Kline, Christa (Neilan) Haggard, John (Amanda) Morse and Benjamin (Dani) Morse, 13 grandchildren, Hannah, Ella, Carson, Elijah and Amariah Kline, Emily, Zachary, Katelyn and Jeremiah Haggard, Brock Morse, Kolten Stahel and Makayla and Sophia Weisner, 5 of his 9 siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

In lieu of flowers, Jeff would have appreciated donations to Challenge the Outdoors. The website is ctoforme.org. They offer events and services to the disabled sports person.

David F. Kratwell

David F. Kratwell, age 70, passed away quietly on 10/27/21. He is survived by his two sons, Paul, in Eugene, Oregon and Steve in Wausau, as well as six grandchildren, Scarlet, Izaak, Damian, Christopher, Alyssa, and Zoe.

He grew up in a family of fourteen siblings who all loved him. Dave loved his family and was a very generous father. His sense of humor was sometimes quirky and unexpected, but always a joy. He loved to fish with Paul and Steve and also to draw with them.

As a member of the Jaycees, he worked the beer tent at Fourth of July celebrations and dressed up to scare people at the haunted house on Halloween. He was an avid Packer fan and never missed a game. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing softball for numerous sponsors. He loved his dog Bear very much and never stopped mourning his passing. His humor, generosity, and love for his family will be deeply missed.

Services will be held on December 17th at Holy Name Catholic Church in Wausau. Viewing will be at 10, services will be at 11 with a lunch to follow. Burial will be at Restlawn Cemetery.