Wausau curling results provided by Scott Campbell

It was an all-Wausau final game for the first event championship of the Waupaca Senior Men’s Bonspiel December 11 and 12 in Waupaca.

Wausau curlers: Photo courtesy of Scott Campbell

The Brandner rink (front row (Randy Brandner, Steve Sirianni, Jeff Ziegel, Jim Gould) was fortunate to come away with the win over a tough Schaefer team of Ken Schaefer, Joel DeKoning, Eugene Geurink, and Doug Ellis.

For more information on curling opportunities, visit the Wausau Curling Club online or on Facebook.