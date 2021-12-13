Wausau Pilot & Review
Wausau curling results provided by Scott Campbell
It was an all-Wausau final game for the first event championship of the Waupaca Senior Men’s Bonspiel December 11 and 12 in Waupaca.
The Brandner rink (front row (Randy Brandner, Steve Sirianni, Jeff Ziegel, Jim Gould) was fortunate to come away with the win over a tough Schaefer team of Ken Schaefer, Joel DeKoning, Eugene Geurink, and Doug Ellis.
For more information on curling opportunities, visit the Wausau Curling Club online or on Facebook.