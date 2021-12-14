SCHOFIELD — Greenheck Group has completed the acquisition of Metal Industries, the manufacturer of commercial air movement, control and conditioning equipment said this week. The addition of Metal Industries, founded in 1947, expands the Greenheck brand’s portfolio of products adding grilles, registers, diffusers and air terminal units to its comprehensive product offering.

The goal of this merger is to bring the strongest product offering from rooftop to entryway to customers, engineers, contractors and mechanical representatives to create safe, healthy, comfortable spaces in commercial and institutional buildings.

As part of coming together, Greenheck welcomes 600 employees to its team and also expands its manufacturing footprint with three additional factories and headquarters including an on-site test lab.

“We are excited to welcome the Metal Industries team to Greenheck,” said Tim Kilgore, president of Greenheck sales, in a news release. “The combination strategically gives our customers a powerful option to solve all of their ventilation system needs. The team’s passion to help customers and provide exceptional products is what has defined both companies and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

The current leadership team of Grant Tyson, vice president of sales, air distribution products and David Hawkins, vice president of operations, air distribution products, will remain critical partners in the future growth of Greenheck.

“Like Greenheck Group, Metal Industries has long been focused on being the easiest company to do business with,” said Grant Tyson, vice president of sales. “We are excited to join the Greenheck Group team and look forward to our continued growth.”

Greenheck will begin selling Greenheck branded GRDs and ATUs through their mechanical representatives, along with Metal Industries’ brands MetalAire and USAire, in 2022.