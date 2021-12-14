Wausau Pilot & Review

A high wind watch has been issued for Wausau and all of Marathon County for Wednesday, with wind gusts of up to 55 mph expected.

According to the National Weather Service, damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines with widespread outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The wind watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Shawano and Waupaca Counties.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a chance of drizzle and widespread dense fog, mainly between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Expect clouds and a high of 53.

