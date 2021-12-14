Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau Newman Catholic made 17 3-pointers, including its first nine attempts from long range, and rolled past Spencer 84-47 in a nonconference boys basketball game Monday at Newman Catholic High School.

The hot-shooting Cardinals raced out to a 48-21 lead by halftime and won going away, improving to 5-1 this season.

Isaac Seidel went 8-for-10 from 3-point range and scored a team-high 26 points for Newman Catholic. He also added six rebounds and eight assists in the win.

Mason Prey added 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists, going 4-for-6 from 3-point range for the Cardinals, who finished 17-for-27 from 3-point range. Conner Krach chipped in 17 points.

Kaleb Brandt led Spencer (1-5) with 20 points. Complete Spencer statistics were not reported.

Both teams return to action Tuesday. Spencer hosts Gilman in a Cloverbelt Conference East Division game, while Newman Catholic will play a Marawood Conference South Division game at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. The Newman-Assumption game will be live at zaleskisports.com at 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals 84, Rockets 47

Spencer 21 26 – 47

Newman Catholic 48 36 – 84

SPENCER (47): Statistics not reported. Record: 1-5.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (84): Mason Prey 10-17 0-0 24, Jackson Pfender 2-3 0-0 6, Zongcha Lo 0-1 0-0 0, Aiden Spychalla 0-0 0-0 0, Conner Krach 6-9 2-2 17, Jacob Pfiffner 3-4 0-0 6, Wyatt Gasper 0-2 0-0 0, Owen Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Isaac Seidel 9-12 0-0 26, Eli Gustafson 1-2 0-0 2, Charlie Sheilds 1-2 0-0 3. FG: 32-53. FT: 3-4. 3-pointers: 17-27 (Seidel 8-10, Prey 4-6, Krach 3-5, Pfender 2-3, Gustafson 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Pfiffner 0-1). Rebounds: 28 (Prey 8). Record: 5-1.