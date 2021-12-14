Wausau Pilot & Review

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Cole Nelson made seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Wausau West boys basketball team to a 73-68 win over Chippewa Falls in a nonconference game Monday at Chippewa Falls High School.

West made 13 3-pointers in all and were 22-for-29 at the free throw line to hold on for the victory and improve to 3-1 this season.

Beckett Teske added 14 points and Jaraul Walker had 11 rebounds for the Warriors.

Mason Monarski had 26 points on the strength of five 3-pointers for Chippewa Falls (0-5).

Wausau West hosts Wausau East as part of a girls-boys doubleheader on Friday. The girls game starts at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Warriors 73, Cardinals 68

Wausau West 36 37 – 73

Chippewa Falls 32 36 – 68

WAUSAU WEST (73): Beckett Teske 3 6-8 14, Jaraul Walker 1 2-2 4, Will Matteson 3 0-0 9, Amillion Buggs 1 0-0 2, Jack Berens 3 2-4 9, Brett Butalla 0 1-2 1, Cole Nelson 7 7-7 28, Daniel Allen 1 4-6 6. FG: 19. FT: 22-29. 3-pointers: 13 (Nelson 7, Matteson 3, Teske 2, Berens 1). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Butalla. Record: 3-1.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (68): Dominek Quigley 0 0-0 0, Keion Twyman 4 2-2 10, Christian Crumbaker 1 3-3 6, Kansas Smith 1 0-0 3, Jackson Tomczak 3 0-0 8, Jackson Gugel 3 0-0 8, Mason Howard 0 0-0 0, Mason Monarski 9 3-5 26, Mason Gubgnit 3 0-0 7, Easton Bobb 0 0-0 0. FG: 24. FT: 8-10. 3-pointers: 12 (Monarski 5, Tomczak 2, Gugel 2, Crumbaker 1, Smith 1, Gubgnit 1). Fouls: 23. Fouled out: Smith. Record: 0-5.