Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the man fatally shot by a Lincoln County deputy last week as John Z.A. Moua.

Police say Moua was armed with a knife when deputies responded to a call on Dec. 10 at a residence on Shady Lane Avenue in Pine River Township. The 911 call came in at about 6:30 a.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Lt. Tyler Iverson, who has 17 years experience in law enforcement, encountered Moua and shot him, according to a DOJ release. Despite lifesaving efforts, Moua died at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading the investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Merrill Police Department, the Wausau Police Department, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

Investigative reports will be turned over to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.