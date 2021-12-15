Wausau Pilot & Review

MOSINEE – Caden Schmirler scored the final three goals of the game to rally the Mosinee boys hockey team past D.C. Everest 6-4 in a nonconference game Tuesday at the Mosinee City Rec Center.

Kole Ress, Parker Hurt, Marcus Wojnowiak and Owen Bunnell scored to overcome an early hat trick from Daniel Gildain and give D.C. Everest a 4-3 lead midway through the second period.

Schmirler tied the game at the 12:56 mark of the second period, and scored twice in the first nine minutes of third period to give Mosinee (4-3) the win.

D.C. Everest (4-4) hosts Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game, and Mosinee will travel to Eagle River for a Great Northern Conference game against Northland Pines on Thursday.

Indians 6, Evergreens 4

D.C. Everest 2 2 0 – 4

Mosinee 1 3 2 – 6

First period: 1. DC, Kole Ress (Thomas Passineau), 1:24; 2. M, Daniel Gildain (Eli Miland), 7:19; 3. DC, Parker Hurt, pp., 15:44.

Second period: 4. M, Gildain (Carter Daul), 1:16; 5. M, Gildain (Ondrej Napravnik), 5:56; 6. DC, Marcus Wojnowiak (Thomas Passineau), 7:02; 7. DC, Owen Bunnell (Carson Oertel), 10:36; 8. M, Caden Schmirler, 12:56.

Third period: 9. M, Schmirler (Gavin Obremski), 1:01; 10. M, Schmirler (A.J. Buenning), 9:35.

Saves: DC, Breyden Sabatka 41; M, John Reede 3, Aiden Karst 8.

Records: D.C. Everest 4-4; Mosinee 4-3.