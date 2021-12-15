Wausau Pilot & Review

Multiple rescue crews were paged Wednesday to a fiery crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau involving a car and a tanker.

The crash, in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 29 near Hwy. M in the Marathon County town of Wien, was reported at about 1:05 p.m. in dense fog and difficult travel conditions. Preliminary emergency scanner reports indicate a vehicle was trapped underneath the tanker with visible flames coming from the vehicle.

Marathon County Sheriff’s deputies and crews from Athens and Edgar were first to respond. About 20 minutes later, a hazmat team was also called in.

There’s no word yet on injuries. The crash is one of many reported in Marathon County on Wednesday as a dense fog advisory continues until 9 p.m.

“Due to the dense fog and low visibility, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the motoring public to use extreme caution while driving,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a Facebook post. “There are reports of little to no visibility in areas of Marathon County. Please use caution while driving and if at all possible, limit travel at this time.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is released.