Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Mason Prey scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team pulled past Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 59-35 in a Marawood Conference South Division matchup Tuesday at Assumption High School.

Jacob Pfiffner and Eli Gustafson each added 10 points for the Cardinals, who are now 6-1 overall and remain undefeated at 4-0 in the Marawood South.

Newman led 22-14 at halftime before outscoring the Royals (2-3, 1-2 Marawood South) by 16 in the second half to pull away.

Ryan Shaw scored 16 points for Assumption.

Both teams will play Marawood South games on Friday. Newman Catholic will host Auburndale and Assumption will travel to Edgar. The Newman-Auburndale game will be live at zaleskisports.com.

Cardinals 59, Royals 35

Newman Catholic 22 37 – 59

Assumption 14 21 – 35

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (59): Mason Prey 7 3-3 20, Jackson Pfender 3 0-0 7, Conner Krach 2 2-4 6, Jacob Pfiffner 4 2-3 10, Isaac Seidel 0 1-3 1, Eli Gustafson 3 4-6 10, Charlie Shields 2 0-0 5. FG: 21. FT: 12-19. 3-pointers: 5 (Prey 3, Pfender 1, Shields 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-1, 4-0 Marawood Conference South Division.

ASSUMPTION (35): Ryan Shaw 6 4-10 16, Cal Birkhauser 0 0-1 0, Bryson Galbreath 1 1-2 3, Reed Duellman 3 2-4 8, Blake Lobner 2 0-0 5, Aaron Livernash 1 0-0 3. FG: 13. FT: 7-17. 3-pointers: 2 (Lobner 1, Livernash 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Galbreath. Record: 2-3, 1-2 Marawood Conference South Division.