Wausau Pilot & Review

GREENWOOD – Wausau Newman Catholic busted open a tight game with a dominant second half and defeated Greenwood 53-38 in a nonconference girls basketball game Tuesday at Greenwood High School.

The game was tied 22-22 at halftime before Newman Catholic (2-4) outscored Greenwood (0-6) 31-16 in the second half to earn the win.

Sidney Galang scored 20 points and Maggie Wulf added 10 for the Cardinals, who won despite making just 13 of 30 attempts from the free throw line as Greenwood committed 27 fouls and had three players foul out.

Emma Schlough had 11 points to lead Greenwood.

Both teams return to conference play on Thursday. Greenwood plays at Granton in a Cloverbelt Conference East Division matchup, and Newman Catholic will be at Marathon for Marawood Conference South Division action.

Cardinals 53, Indians 38

Newman Catholic 22 31 – 53

Greenwood 22 16 – 38

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (53): Sidney Galang 8 4-10 20, Lily Shields 4 1-6 9, Ashley Jankowski 1 0-2 2, Maggie Wulf 4 2-2 10, Lily Zeimitz 2 3-4 7, Mel Severson 1 3-6 5. FG: 20. FT: 13-30. 3-pointers: none. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-4.

GREENWOOD (38): Avry Wuethrich 1 2-5 5, Tysen Lindner 2 2-2 6, Kia Abel 2 1-4 5, Mesa Rasmussen 1 5-8 7, Rebecca Kind 1 0-0 2, Sarah Beth Reiff 1 0-0 2, Emma Schlough 5 0-0 11. FG: 13. FT: 10-19. 3-pointers: 2 (Wuethrich 1, Schlough 1). Fouls: 27. Fouled out: Lindner, Kind, Schlough. Record: 0-6.