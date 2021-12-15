Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Humane Society of Marathon County is a service of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary in Mosinee.

Hey there – I’m Jasmine! I’m a sweet, laid back girl who is waiting ever so patiently for her forever home.

I promise to love you for the rest of my life, as long as you can promise that back. My life so far has been a bit less than stable, so I’m super excited to find out what a “forever home” is all about. So if you think that I could be the girl for you, call up the Humane Society of Marathon County and ask about me!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.