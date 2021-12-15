Wausau Pilot & Review

Threats of violence to occur at James Williams Middle School in Rhinelander were false, police said, prompting a joint investigation between the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and school district.

“All students directly involved were interviewed and it was determined this was a false report,” said Oneida County Sheriff’s Capt. Terri Hook, in an email. “The student that made the false report will be dealt with accordingly.”

Police and district officials credit quick action by the community in providing information to staff so the issue could be addressed. Officials have not disclosed the nature of the threat or identified any of the students allegedly involved.

“The safety of the students and the community is of utmost importance to both of our organizations,” Hook wrote.