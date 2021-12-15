Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – Ava Lamers drilled four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Rhinelander past D.C. Everest 73-63 in a nonconference girls basketball game Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

Rhinelander hit seven 3-pointers to D.C. Everest’s two, and despite making only 14 of 30 free throws the Hodags were able to hold on for the win.

Kira Hammond scored a game-high 26 points for the Evergreens, who fall to 4-3 this season.

Kennedy Stowell added 12 points and Ella Pavlovich had 10 for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest will play at Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game on Friday at 7:15 p.m. The game will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.

Hodags 73, Evergreens 63

Rhinelander 36 37 – 73

D.C. Everest 28 35 – 63

RHINELANDER (73): Audrey Scheik 7 3-6 18, Morgan Van Zile 0 0-0 0, Annika Johnson 3 5-10 12, Megan Brown 3 0-0 6, Leah Jamison 0 0-0 0, Mabel Spencer 0 0-0 0, Ava Lamers 6 4-7 20, Brynn Brzycki 5 2-6 13, Lily Treder 2 0-1 4, Winter 0 0-0 0. FG: 26. FT: 14-30. 3-pointers: 7 (Lamers 4, Brzycki 1, Shiek 1, Johnson 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-1.

D.C. EVEREST (63): Jenna Check 0 0-0 0, Braelyn Beiler 2 1-2 6, Katie Schulz 1 0-0 3, Kira Hammond 12 2-3 26, Riley Zuleger 1 2-2 4, Brenna Lehrke 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Stowell 6 0-0 12, Lauryn Wimmer 1 0-0 2, Abby Kislow 0 0-0 0, Ella Pavlovich 4 2-2 10. FG: 27. FT: 7-9. 3-pointers: 2 (Schulz 1, Beiler 1). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Zuleger. Record: 4-3.