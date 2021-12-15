Wausau Pilot & Review

Aqua Finance and Ruder Ware, two businesses serving the greater Wausau area, put up matching funds to help raise money to pay for food, shelter, and services for those in need in Marathon County, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.

Up to $20,000 in donations collected at The Wausau Salvation Army’s red kettles Thursday, Dec. 16, through Saturday, Dec. 18 will be matched.

Fundraising at the physical kettle locations at stores throughout Marathon County will end Dec. 24 at noon. As of December 13, the total raised was at just under $48,000, which is 32 percent of the $150,000 goal.

Aqua Finance will match donations put into the red kettles up to $15,000 during the three-day challenge. Ruder Ware will match up to $5,000, for a total of $20,000 in matching funds.

Approximately half of the funds raised through the 36-day period during which the public hears the bells ringing helps to fund over half the organization’s budget to help those in need. Money put into the kettles is counted toward the overall 2021 $695,000 Christmas fundraising goal.

Individuals can win a $250 Chamber Gift Certificate offered by the Greater Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce for signing up and ringing bells in Marathon County. Contest details are available on The Salvation Army’s social media pages. Visit registertoring.org to sign up. Volunteering to ring the bells helps to fill the kettles.

Approximately 87 percent of donations stay in the community to serve people in Marathon County.