WAUSAU — Two sex offenders will be released from prison in the coming days and will be living in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.

David Muench, 38, and Jordan Gautreaux, 28, will both be monitored by sex offender agent specialists and will be subject to GPS monitoring.

David Muench

Court records show Muench was convicted in 2018 of possessing child pornography,charges brought forward after months-long investigation stemming from a Google cybertip.

An investigation began after a Google’s tip led police to discover more than 5,000 photos and videos of infants, toddlers and preteens being sexually assaulted.

Google actively scans the images that pass through Gmail accounts to see if they match up with known child pornography victims. When known victims are discovered, they are given a unique digital fingerprint that can be identified through automated systems. When a match is detected, that information is passed to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, where officials then follow up with local police to chase down leads.

In Muench’s case, Google first reported the images Jan. 11. Investigators from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation used subpoenas to trace the images to Muench, who allegedly admitted looking at and having child pornography on his phone. A forensic search led investigators to the discovery.

He will be released Friday, Dec. 17 and will remain on supervision until 2030.

Jordan Gautreaux

Gautreaux was convicted in 2019 of second-degree sexual assault of a child and of child enticement. Gautreax, who went by the nickname “Rabbit,” was convicted in August 2015 of second degree sexual assault of a child and of child enticement, in a case that involved 12-year-old and 14-year-old girls. He was previously released into the community in November 2019 but returned to prison after being convicted of tampering with his GPS device, court records show.

He will be released Dec. 28 and will remain on supervision until 2028.

Both men will be living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and will be on highly restricted schedules with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said.

Their ongoing addresses and statuses will be updated and available online by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.