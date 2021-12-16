WAUSAU – The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the addition of Lukas Lindner, MBA to the organization’s staff. Lindner began his role as the Workforce and Programs Assistant earlier this month.

“Lukas has been connected to the Chamber in a variety of ways since he was a high school student.” said Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to utilizing his unique set of abilities and his many local connections in his new role with our organization.”

“We are working to identify talent and keep the next generation of leaders here.” said Eckmann. “Lukas will help us with this work and is proof that these efforts can be fruitful.”

Lindner is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and earned his MBA in 2020. Lindner grew up in the Wausau area, attending DC Everest High School.

Lindner served as an intern at the Chamber in 2018 and is a graduate of The Branch, a workforce development initiative developed by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Northcentral Technical College and Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. Lindner also participated in the Chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) as a student at DC Everest High School.

Lindner can be reached at llindner@wausauchamber.com or at 715-848-5966.