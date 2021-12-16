Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a Christmas celebration in a glass. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Reindeer Tracks

2 oz. Chocolate Vodka

1/2 oz. Dark Cocoa

1 oz. Frangelico

1/4 oz. Cream

Candy sprinkles

To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in green and red sprinkles. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.