This week’s featured cocktail is a Christmas celebration in a glass. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.
Reindeer Tracks
- 2 oz. Chocolate Vodka
- 1/2 oz. Dark Cocoa
- 1 oz. Frangelico
- 1/4 oz. Cream
- Candy sprinkles
To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in green and red sprinkles. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Serve and enjoy.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.