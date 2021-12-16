WAUSAU – Connexus Credit Union, along with its employees, families, friends and business partners, recently raised a record amount of money, $125,000, for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

“We are honored to support the American Cancer Society,” said Boyd Gustke, president and CEO at Connexus. “Cancer has impacted so many Connexus members, employees, their families, and the communities we serve — that makes it even more important for us to remain committed to those who battled the disease, are currently fighting, or are caring for others who are affected by cancer. Our fundraising for the Relay for Life demonstrates that commitment, and we’re thankful to make a contribution to cancer research efforts each year.”

In 2020, Connexus ranked fourth in the nation for the Nationwide Top Fundraising Award (teams of 50+ participants), according to Connexus. Additionally, Team Connexus ranked 11th out of 39,493 teams in the nation for the Nationwide Team of Excellence Award. The team also held the title for Top Fundraising Team in Wisconsin for the fourth year in a row.